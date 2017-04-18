Bill O’Reilly Finally Leaving FOX After New Accuser Claims He Called Her ‘Hot Chocolate’?

REX/Shutterstock

Could this new accusation be the final straw for Bill O’Reilly’s career? Several women have come forward with sexual harassment claims against the FOX star, with the most recent saying he called her ‘hot chocolate.’ A new report on April 18 claims his exit is already in the works.

Is Bill O’Reilly, 67, about to have his swan song? CNN reported on April 18 that a well-placed source told them that the O’Reilly Factor host has already been discussing his exit from the FOX network after the New York Times reported that O’Reilly had settled with several women who came forward claiming he sexually harassed them.

Attorney Lisa Bloom revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on April 18 that a new accuser has come forward: an African-American clerical worker for Fox News. “He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar,” said Bloom. “He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared.” On top of that, Bloom says that O’Reilly called her “hot chocolate,” which is both sexual harassment and racist.

The reports of O’Reilly’s exit are piling up after the most recent accusation. Someone close to O’Reilly told CNN that he probably won’t return to his highly-watched namesake show, while New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman said that “the Murdochs [of 20th Century FOX] are leaning toward announcing that O’Reilly will not return to the air.” However, “no final decision has been made.”

The Murdochs have allegedly already begun looking for a successor for the host. It’s hard to blame them — O’Reilly’s show is very highly rated, but nearly all of his advertisers have jumped ship in light of the sobering accusations against him. On top of that, protesters have taken to the streets in front of FOX headquarters to demand that he be fired. Previously, FOX News reps had insisted that Bill was not leaving the show, but they are no longer releasing statements denying it. His departure could reportedly come as early as the end of this week.

