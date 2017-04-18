Bella Thorne’s Exes Shower Her With Praise Over New Show: See Sweet Messages Of Support

REX/Shutterstock

Awww! Bella Thorne’s exes are heaping praise on the actress as her brand new show ‘Famous in Love’ debuts on Freeform Apr. 18. We’ve got the loving words from Gregg Sulkin and Sam Pepper, right here.

Who says breakups have to be bitter? In Bella Thorne‘s case, she’s still got plenty of love from former boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, despite their sad split in Aug. 2016. Her new show Famous in Love debuts on Freeform Apr. 18, and the British actor wants to help get the word out about it. The 24-year-old told his 1.12 million Twitter followers, “Good luck tonight @ bellathorne ! You will kill it :) every1 please go show support to her by watching her new show tonight Famous in Love!!”

The 19-year-old retweeted his message, adding some very kind words in return. “Dawww I love you thank you,” she wrote alongside an emoji blowing him a kiss. It looks like all these months apart have healed whatever hurt there was when the two ended their on year relationship. Bella extended an olive branch in Feb. when she congratulated Gregg on landing a role Hulu’s upcoming Marvel Comics show, Runaways. “Told you it was only a matter of time :) Proud of you,”

Good luck tonight @bellathorne ! You will kill it :) every1 please go show support to her by watching her new show tonight Famous in Love !! — Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) April 18, 2017

Dawww I love you thank you 😘 https://t.co/MKktzz3LQc — bella thorne (@bellathorne) April 18, 2017

Gregg wasn’t the only former flame to wish her well, as YouTuber Sam Pepper, 28, gave her a sweet shout out on his Snapchat. He posted a selfie of himself giving the “peace” sign with the show’s logo above his head. He asked “who’s going to be watching tonight? and it’s clear he’ll be checking it out.

On the show, Bella plays a college coed who lands the lead role in a Hollywood blockbuster called Locked alongside two handsome heartthrobs. Of course romantic entanglements ensue between her character Paige Townsen and the two hunks. The actress says that the series has mirrored her real life. “It’s honestly pretty accurate,” Bella tells our sister site TVLine about life as a young star. “I’ve gone through so many things that my character is going through. Like, we’d be shooting a scene and I’d think, ‘This has literally happened to me before…The love triangle scenes are fun to shoot, but when we do, we’re all like, ‘This is so meta. Meta, meta, meta!” We can’t wait to watch along with her former sweethearts!

