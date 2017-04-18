Kid Rock Engaged: See The Massive Diamond On His Fiancee’s Ring Finger

Courtesy of TMZ

Congrats are in order for Kid Rock and Audrey Berry! He popped the question earlier this year, according to an April 18 report, but Audrey just debuted her ring. See the new pics of her gorgeous (and enormous) diamond right here!

Kid Rock, AKA Robert James Ritchie, 46, and Audrey Berry are officially engaged! Check out the pic of her new ring above.

The couple got engaged earlier this year, as sources confirm to the site, and Audrey was first seen rocking a huge diamond ring on that finger at Kid Rock’s Chillin’ the Most fan cruise, which took place over April 4-9.

The couple met in Detroit and have been together for almost a decade. They’ve kept their relationship lowkey, though the “All Summer Long” singer did open up a little bit in a 2011 interview. “This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” he told Piers Morgan at the time. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.” He also reportedly wrote the song “Johnny Cash” about her. “I like the way you turn me on/Just like an old Keith Whitley song,” he sings on the track.

Before he became involved with Audrey, Kid Rock was married to Pamela Anderson, but they split in Feb. 2007. Kid also has an adult son, Robert Jr., from a previous relationship with Kelley South Russell.

Finally, the musician is currently on tour through the fall, so it’ll definitely be a while before wedding planning is underway. We can’t wait to see what the couple has in store for the big day!

