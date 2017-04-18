SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez seem to be having the vacay of a lifetime in the Dominican Republic. But what’s making it even better is their kids! Celebrating Easter together, the two fams joined forces and had an epic holiday — reportedly complete with a fun-filled egg hunt! You’ll love these family pics!

Looks like the Easter bunny brought Jennifer Lopez‘s, 47, and Alex Rodriguez‘s, 41, kids together! While Jen and A-Rod have been spending the past fews day together in the Dominican Republic, their children joined them for the Easter holiday, and the families apparently had one amazing time together! Alex even posted two adorable pics on Instagram, showing the joint fams doing various activities together.

#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

#happyeaster from all of us (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

In his first photo, Alex can be seen wearing all white while lounging on a white leather couch. To his left are his two daughters Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 8. J.Lo’s son Maximilian (Max) David Muñiz, 9, is also pictured. How adorable! The only cutie missing from the image? Max’s twin Emme Maribel Muñiz. The former Yankees star captioned the snapshot, “#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids.”

Later, Alex shared another photo, this time writing, “#happyeaster from all of us.” The families reportedly stayed at the Casa De Campo Resort & Villas, which costs about $10,000 a night, according to E! News. And they definitely made the most out of their beautiful surroundings come Easter Sunday! In fact, an eyewitness reportedly told the media outlet that J.Lo and A-Rod hosted an Easter egg hunt at their villa!

“Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids,” E! News‘ source shared. “They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property.” After the egg hunt, the couple apparently had a family lunch together and watched movies inside the resort.

“J.Lo and A-Rod were sitting next to each other at the table watching and having a great time. The kids got along great and had a fun time running around searching for eggs,” the insider dished. “A-Rod’s mom was also there along with some of his family. Jennifer gets along great with them and it’s like they have all known each other forever. Their kids have also really bonded and become good friends. A-Rod’s older daughter, Natasha, is like a big sister to J.Lo’s twins.”

The lovebirds’ getaway is expected to last 10 days, and Jennifer was even able to perform her very first show in the Dominican Republic while there! She took the stage at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater on the night of Apr. 15, and was joined by Gente de Zona and ex-husband Marc Anthony for a few songs.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love that Alex and Jennifer spent Easter together with their kids? Do you think these two are in it for the long haul?

