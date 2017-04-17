Geoffrey Kirui: 5 Things To Know About The Boston Marathon Men’s Winner

REX/Shutterstock

The Boston Marathon winners are in, and Geoffrey Kirui took the title for the men on April 17! The athlete outran thousands of participants in the annual event, and now, everyone wants to know more about him! Check out five quick facts about Geoffrey, right here!

Geoffrey Kirui, 24, won the 121st Boston Marathon on April 17! He surpassed American Galen Rupp [who placed second] with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds. “I’m very happy,” Kirui told WBZ-TV after the race. “As Kenyans, I’m happy to see we have performed well.” Check out five key things to know about Geoffrey, below!

1. Geoffrey Kirui is a Kenyan-born runner.

He has been competing in races since 2011, according to multiple athletic profiles on him. He also may be represented by Global Sports Communication, due to his mentions on the company’s website.

2. The 2017 race was Geoffrey Kirui’s first time running the Boston Marathon.

Geoffrey Kirui!!!!! Your Boston Marathon Champion! pic.twitter.com/9THNQf59JB — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

3. His specialties are 10000 m, 3000 m, 5000 m, Cross, Half Marathon, Marathon, and Cross team event.

4. Geoffrey’s past honors include:

World Junior Championships bronze medalist — Geoffrey competed in the 2012 WJC’s in Athletics in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. He took home the bronze medal in the men’s 10,000 m. He also set the World Junior Leading record for the World Junior Championships.

In 2013, he ranked 15th in the senior race at the World Cross Country Championships. Geoffrey is a one-time African Junior Champion and he was placed in the top eight at All-African Games.

5. His full name is Geoffrey Kirui Kipkorir.

The 24-year-old is actually a former track star who had completed only two previous 26-milers before the Boston Marathon! His final time was actually three minutes faster than the marathon’s 2016 winner, Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle. And, Geoffrey must feel extremely accomplished, because he is actually the first Kenyan to win the marathon since Wesley Korir in 2012!

