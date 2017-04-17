REx/Shutterstock

With the series tied at 1-1, the Washington Capitals head to Canada to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on their home ice for Game 3 on April 17! This NHL playoff game is going to get heated so tune in when the puck drops around 7:00 PM.

As this series heads to the Great White North, could the odds be shifting in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ favor? Though the Washington Capitals won the first game of this first round matchup of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Caps needed overtime to get the job done. In Game 2, they had to play to double overtime, ultimately losing to the Leafs! Could Toronto send the favorites to an early elimination? There’s only one way to find out: by watching every wild moment of this game!

It was Kasperi Kapanen, 20, who gave Toronto the 4-3 victory over Washington in that April 15 game, taking a pass from Brian Boyle, 32, to find the net, according to ESPN. For someone who was only called up to the majors in March of 2017, this was certainly a way to announce his arrival in the NHL.

“I’ve got a lot of energy for sure,” Kasperi, the song of NHL forward Sami Kapanen, 43,said after the game. “Two big goals [scored] and I think our team played really well today. We deserved to win and I’m just really happy about the outcome.” While the team was rejoicing over their victory, the win didn’t come without a major sacrifice.

Roman Polak, the 30-year-old defenceman, suffered a gruesome injury during Game 2. The Czech hockey star took a hard hit from Washington’s Brooks Orpik, 36 during the second period, landing awkwardly on his right leg. He remained on the ice until he was helped to the locker room. When the diagnosis came back, the results were not good.

“He’s done for the year,” Mike Babcock, coach for the Leafs, said, per ESPN. “So, that’s unfortunate, obviously. It’s one of those things. Orpik is a good man. He plays hard. He didn’t mean to hurt anybody. It’s just one of those things, and it’s unfortunate for [Roman].” Will this injury kick the legs out from under Toronto’s momentum?

