Tyga Begging Khloe Kardashian To Help Him Get Kylie Jenner Back — He Misses His Ex

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner isn’t budging when it comes to getting back together with Tyga, so he’s employing a secret family weapon to help them reunite. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s begging Khloe Kardashian to tell her sister to take him back.

Now that Kylie Jenner has moved on from Tyga to getting flirty with Travis Scott, 24, the “Rack City” rapper is pleading with her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, to help get her back. “Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis being together. Like, it’s annoying and he’s had enough. He knows that the one person in her family whose always supported his relationship with Kylie since day one has been Khloe and he’s in her ear! He’s basically hating on Travis, telling Khloe he ain’t no good for Kylie. He’s been going hard too, telling Khloe he’s a player who’s going to use Kylie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 27-year-old doesn’t want to seem like he’s a wuss by telling his ex exactly how he feels, so he’s hoping her sister will be the one to get Kylie to return to his arms. “He doesn’t want to come off life a simp by running back to her and apologizing. He’s hoping Khloe will convince her to leave Travis alone and come back to him,” our insider adds.

The 19-year-old reality star and Tyga have had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years and this time it looks like their latest breakup could be for good. Kylie was spotted sitting on Travis’ lap at a an April 11 party for PrettyLittleThings.com, and even though they were both at Coachella, the former couple spent zero time together. Ky made the most of going to parties and having the time of her life, and she wanted nothing to do with her ex. It had to have killed Tyga to see her be the most popular girl at the festival while he wasn’t in on any of her fun action.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will eventually find their way back to each other? Or have they really broken up for good this time?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.