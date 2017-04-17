Tiffany Trump Cozies Up To Boyfriend On Easter Sunday With Her Family — Cute New Pics

REX/Shutterstock

How romantic! To celebrate the Easter holiday, Tiffany Trump brought her boyfriend Ross Mechanic out to Florida for some fun-filled bonding time with her family on April 16. The two looked awfully cozy while having a blast in the Sunshine State!

Tiffany Trump, 23, was all smiles while celebrating the holiday with her longtime beau Ross Mechanic, 22, on April 16. The two cuddled up for a cute photograph on a well-manicured lawn in Palm Beach, Florida, looking happier than ever. “Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🥕,” she captioned the adorable pic. Tiffany appeared to have a blast while her boyfriend spent time bonding with her father, President Donald Trump, 70, her brothers Donald Jr. Trump, 39, Eric Trump, 33, and Barron Trump, 10, as well as First Lady Melania Trump, 46. Talk about fun in the sun!

Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🥕 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Tiffany and her Democrat boyfriend have reportedly been dating since 2015, as he was even spotted by her side at Donald’s inauguration. Her famous family gathered at the president’s “summer White House” in the Sunshine state, even getting in the spirit with an adventurous Easter egg hunt for the younger children. Meanwhile, Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, 53, celebrated the holiday hours earlier, since she was enjoying Easter weekend with her friends in Rome, Italy.

The Trumps attended Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, only a short distance away from their luxurious estate, according to the DailyMail. Tiffany and Melania wore matching ensembles for the special occasion, both clad in chic, white summer dresses! The first lady even took to Twitter with a sweet pic of her and Donald. After spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald and his family returned to D.C. in style, flying home via the Air Force One.

The following day, Melania served as the host of the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17, looking incredible in her pink spring dress. Hundreds of kids were running all around the iconic lawn while trying to find the most eggs, packed with a plethora of delicious treats including gummy bears. The hunt got started bright and early at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 6:45 p.m.

