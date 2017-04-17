‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Blake & Alicia’s Artists Take The Stage As Live Playoffs Begin

Courtesy of Twitter

‘The Voice’ is live! For the first time this season, contestants are performing for America’s votes, with Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys’ artists hitting the stage first in the Live Playoffs on the April 17 episode. Follow along with our live blog here!

Carson Daly reveals that once again the coaches have been able to bring back two artists who they previously eliminated – for Alicia Keys it’s Jack Cassidy and for Blake Shelton it’s Felicia Temple. However, the first performer to sing is Blake’s team member, Casi Joy. She sings “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton, and her coach praises her for the “accurate” and high-energy performance.

Next up, Blake’s comeback artist, Felicia, who started out on Alicia’s team, takes the stage with an amazing rendition of “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. “It’s not easy to show the dynamic that you showed in that performance,” Alicia gushes, while Blake adds, simply, that it was “incredible.”

Aaliyah Rose, 14, who Blake stole from Gwen Stefani in the Knockouts, is up next. She sings “Brass In Pocket” by The Pretenders and totally blows the audience away. “You are special,” Blake tells her. “And you couldn’t be cuter. That’s your best performance yet.” Her performance is followed by TSoul’s. He performs “Knock On Wood” by Eric Clapton, and Blake praises him for his energy. “That’s what performance is supposed to be about,” he raves.

Next, Aliyah Moulden sings “Mercy” by Duffy, which she says is perfect for her because it has an older vibe, but is still current. “You’re such a firecracker onstage,” Blake tells his 15-year-old artist. “That was such a great song for you to perform for these Lives.” Lauren Duski is the final Team Blake contestant to sing, and she nails her performance of “Someone Else’s Star” by Bryan White. “You are going to see from that performance, a tidal wave of support from country music fans,” Blake assures Lauren. “Mark my words.”

Alicia’s team is front and center next, and first up is Chris Blue singing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna, amazingly, in the same key as Rih herself sings it. “It’s unbelievable what you do,” Gwen praises him. “It’s mesmerizing.” Next, Anatalia Villaranda performs “Stand By Me.” “You have so much personality, you have so much feeling,” Alicia raves. “There’s no stopping what you can create.”

Comeback artist Jack Cassidy is next to take the stage with a rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” and Alicia makes sure to let him know how proud she is. “You rose to your greatness tonight,” she says. Vanessa Ferugson is up next, and she gives an epic performance “Lean On,” during which she partially plays piano. “You’re ready,” Adam tells her. “You’re ready to do this NOW.”

Next, Ashley Levin sings “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles, which is the perfect country-soul song for her. Alicia is impressed, and let Ashley know by praising her: “I love your voice. Your voice is super powerful and diverse and I think you did an incredible job tonight.” The final performance of the night is from Stephanie Rice, who gives an absolutely gorgeous performance of “Every Breath You Take,” that Gwen and Alicia can’t stop raving over.

Carson reveals that Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden received the most amount of votes from Team Blake, and will be moving onto the Top 12. Now, it’s up to Blake to decide his final team member, and he goes with TSoul.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, who is you favorite contestant on this season of The Voice?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.