Stevie J Proposing To Joseline After Reuniting? He Wants To ‘Be Together For Good’

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J had a really rough falling out, but luckily HollywoodLife.com learned that they’re finally back together. Is Stevie gearing up to propose to make sure he doesn’t lose Joseline again?!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, are officially back together, but is the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star willing to go to extremes to make sure they stay that way… like proposing?! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY where Stevie and Joseline currently stand in their rekindled relationship.

“Stevie’s taking it one day at a time with Joseline and make no mistake, he has eyes for her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s sexy with a bad ass attitude and he’s always been captivated and in love with her sexy Puerto Rican accent. He can’t quit Joseline, even if he tried, and neither can she.”

Apparently Stevie is loving being a little family with Joseline and their baby girl Bonnie Bella Jordan. “Bonnie has really brought them closer and they’ve been sharing some pretty intimate moments together since the birth,” the source continued. “Joseline has always been one of the strongest women in Stevie’s life. She’s been a powerhouse of love and emotional support to him in the past. They’re really good for each other and low key both want to be together for good.”

Together for good?! That sounds like marriage to us! Though there’s no confirmation that Stevie will propose to Joseline, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see a ring on her finger sooner than later. The duo has been through a lot, but they have a baby now and clearly share a lot of love for one another, so why not?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Stevie J will propose to Joseline any time soon? Let us know!

