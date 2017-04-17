Stevie J’s DNA Test Results Reveal If He’s Joseline Hernandez’s Baby Daddy In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Courtesy of VH1

After a long wait and bitter fallout with Joseline Hernandez, the DNA test results arrive and Stevie J is eager to know if he’s the father. In our EXCLUSIVE teaser for tonight’s episode of ‘L&HH,’ both look tense while preparing to open the envelopes.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, are finally about to know the truth. The former flames can barely keep their nerves at bay as they prepare to open up his paternity test results, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the April 17 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. While looking distraught, she reveals, “The results of the DNA test came in today. If Stevie pulled a fast one on me, and leaves something on that envelope other than him being the baby father, I don’t think anybody’s going to believe me. I know Stevie is the only person I laid with.”

The truth will be revealed on a NEW #LHHATL this Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/7rfnoGcYKi — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) April 11, 2017

The two aren’t together for the big reveal, but it’s clear they are both on edge after waiting so long to get their answer. “I’m in New York handling my business and my lawyer hit me like ‘yo. I need to see you. We got something to handle right away,’” Stevie explains. “Based on past experiences, this is rarely a good thing.” The reality star sets up a meeting with his lawyer Ed Woods, and his poker face can’t hide the anxiousness he feels when finding out the test results came in.

Fast forward to now, the Puerto Rican Princess gave birth to a precious baby girl named Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016. It’s been revealed if he’s the father, but we’ll keep that secret, in case you haven’t heard the outcome yet! Joseline recently dropped a new song “Baby Daddy,” which is seemingly inspired by her hot and cold relationship with Stevie. Her track couldn’t come at a better time, since all their drama is currently playing out on the sixth season of L&HH: Atlanta!

Last week, Stevie J met up with his son Dorian Jordan for the first time since their fallout one year ago. “I can’t believe so much time passed since I’ve chilled with my dad,” Dorian confesses, claiming that Stevie missed a whole year of his young son Zion growing up. “It’s time to be a family again.” Now, it looks like Stevie could be on a better path with Dorian and Joseline!

