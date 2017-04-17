You Immediately Need To Start Sleeping On A Silk Pillowcase, Says Kourtney Kardashian

Courtesy of Instagram

Tons of celebs like Kourtney Kardashian rely on a beauty sleep secret that takes absolutely no effort — a silk pillowcase! I’m also obsessed with the trend that fights wrinkles and hair frizz — see why Kourtney’s addicted to silk pillowcases below!

Kim Kardashian has previously said she is a fan of the NIGHT pillow and now Kourtney Kardashian is pledging her allegiance to silk on her app.

Kourtney wrote:

“Khloé’s godmother Mary Fran, who is sadly no longer with us, always used to share her beauty secret — which was to sleep on a silk pillowcase. I have been doing this since she told me, when I was probably 14 years old!

Now I ALWAYS sleep on a 100 percent silk pillowcase and even travel with one when I go on vacation. My hairstylist, Jen Atkin, totally agrees and says silk pillowcases protect hair from breakage, reduce split ends and keep hair shiny. Sleeping on silk can even extend your blowout by a day or two!

Silk is great for your skin because the natural fibers contain amino acids which are a really important for collagen production and anti-aging. Also, silk won’t dry out your skin the way a cotton pillowcase does — since it won’t absorb the natural oils from your skin, silk allows your skin to retain moisture when you’re sleeping. When I have forgotten to travel with it, I instantly notice a difference on my face with one night of sleeping on a cotton pillowcase.”

Kourtney adds: “Silk is also hypoallergenic and won’t harbor bacteria or other harmful allergens. In addition to my pillowcase, I like my actual pillow to also be made from 100 percent silk fibers, since down pillows made of feathers can store dust and produce dander—an allergen that can negatively affect everything from your skin to the air quality.

There are a handful of companies that make all-natural 100 percent sink pillowcases, sleep masks, sheets, even full duvets!”

Kourtney calls out a few — Nurse Jamie’s Beauty Pillow, Slip Silk Pillowcase, the Slip Silk Sleep Mask, the Gingerlily Silk Duvet Cover, Kumi Kookoon Silk Filled Pillows and the Frette Silk Duvet Filler.

HollywoodLifers, do you sleep on a silk pillowcase?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.