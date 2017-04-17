Selena Can’t Stop Hugging The Weeknd While He Wears Surgical Mask At Coachella

Courtesy of Twitter

Cuties! Selena Gomez just can’t get enough of hugging her boyfriend The Weeknd, even if his face was covered up by a bizarre surgical mask. We’ve got the video of their sweet Coachella PDA, right here!

Selena Gomez just can’t keep her hands to herself when it comes to The Weeknd. The 24-year-old is always spotted hugging her man, and it was no different as they hung out after he appeared at the Coachella Music Festival. The pair was spotted in the VIP area a day after he was a special guest during Nav‘s set, and she was lovingly draped all over the singer. She had her arms over his shoulders, while he didn’t reciprocate, putting his hands in his pockets. It looked like she really wanted to kiss him, but it was impossible as his lips were covered up with a bizarre white surgical mask.

It’s a mystery why the 27-year-old would be wearing such an odd choice of apparel, but Coachella is out in the desert so maybe he wanted to keep his lungs clear from any blowing dust that could harm his vocal cords. It made it impossible to see if he was smiling and thrilled with his honey’s intense cuddling as the darn thing covered up half of his face! If he was trying to hide and go incognito, there was no way he was not going to be recognized with Selena’s arms around him.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted on Day 3 of #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/hCnORzxgUw — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) April 17, 2017

It was a big weekend out for the couple, as they were spotted putting on massive shows of PDA everywhere they went. Selena even posted her first Instagram pic of the two as a couple, showing her sweetly smiling in an adorable blue printed sundress while The Weekend — real name Abel Tesfaye — had his arm around her neck pulling his honey close. She sweetly held on with her left hand and Abel made a number one sign with his fingers Yep, these two know they are everyone’s favorite celebrity couple these days and aren’t afraid to show off their love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s adorable that Selena showed so much support for The Weeknd at Coachella?

