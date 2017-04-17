Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Epic Blowout: His Sisters Are Desperate To ‘Protect’ Him

Courtesy of E!

‘KUWTK’ is heating up! In the previews for next week’s episode, Blac Chyna puts the Kardashian sisters right in the middle of her nasty fight with Rob! She contacted each of his sisters to tell them she’s ready to leave him! Watch the preview where the sisters discuss what to do!

Brace yourselves! On April 23, we will get to witness one of Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna‘s, 28, blowout fights on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a new preview clip, Kylie Jenner, 19, Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, FaceTime Rob to discuss he and Chyna’s relationship. “Rob and Chyna got into a big fight… We’re all worried about Rob,” Kim says in the clip. Watch what happens next, below!

“She [Chyna] texted all your sisters and said that she’s ready to leave you,” Khloe tells Rob on the FaceTime call. And, Rob doesn’t respond in the way his sisters thought he would. “I definitely do love her and want to be with her,” Rob says. Then, there were crickets. Am I crazy? What does that mean?”, a confused Khloe says to her sisters.

Clearly the famous siblings were all meeting up to figure out how to help their brother; and, also to break the news that Chyna’s on the brink of leaving him. “The sisters feel a duty to protect their brother,” a preview after last night’s [April 16] episode said. As we all know, the Kardashian’s pride themselves on being a tight-knit family. So, we’re definitely in for some major family bondage next week, and most likely, a whole lot of screaming.

Speaking of being protective, that’s exactly what Kris Jenner, 61, is trying to do when it comes to her famous children. “Kris sincerely hopes Rob’s relationship with Chyna is over forever,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris is desperately trying to protect her children from whom she sees a negative energy in her family. She wants Chyna to remain a healthy distance away from Rob.” Wow.

Rob and Chyna have had quite the year, thus far. After their E! show, Rob & Chyna, got a second season, the couple called off their engagement in Feb. 2017. So, we’re not sure how the show will play out, now. Rob and Blac had gotten into a slew of spats on social media.

But, they ignited romance rumors on April 1 when they shared major PDA on Chyna’s Snapchat. However, that could’ve been an April Fool’s joke, because we haven’t seen the pair together since. In fact, Rob and Blac have been splitting up time with their adorable baby girl, 4-month-old, Dream Kardashian.

