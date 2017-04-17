Rihanna & Christian Combs Get Down To ‘Mask Off’ In Epic Dance Battle At Coachella

Work it! The crowd at Coachella turned up when Future’s jam ‘Mask Off’ played on April 16, especially Rihanna and Diddy’s son Christian Combs. Dropping low to the floor, the two fiercely battled it out, slaying the game with their best dance moves!

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Rihanna, 29, knows how to party! The Barbadian songstress was reportedly tearing up the dance floor on April 16, while facing off against Diddy‘s son Christian Combs, 19, aka King Combs at Coachella. As soon as Future‘s hot new single “Mask Off” began playing, everyone in the room began grooving to the hit track, even reciting the catchy lyrics. RiRi was seen shaking her booty and doing a quick dab when the chorus ended, and of course Christian held his own. The two were having a blast and the hit songs kept playing!

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Rihanna’s been living it up to the fullest during her time spent in Indio, Calif., even turning up the heat with her risque ensembles. She opted to wear a completely bedazzled sparkling bodysuit that had a full face mask for one day, pairing the one-piece with distressed jeans shorts and a ripped up tank top. The stars definitely arrived by the masses for the highly anticipated event, since Kendrick Lamar, 29, Lady Gaga, 31, Drake, 30, and more graced the stage to perform.

RiRi posted a photo of herself with the caption, “I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.” We don’t blame her, since it’s all about the fashion there! Rihanna and K.Dot recently teamed up for his single “Loyalty” off his hot new album DAMN, which dropped on April 14. The duo slayed with their epic collaboration, so fans were hyped to see them both at Coachella.

The singer has plenty to celebrate aside from her sky-rocketing music career, since she already has her own FENTY x PUMA collection and her very own line of Manolo Blahnik shoes. Now, Rihanna has also teamed up with Chopard to design a line of jewelry. She’s on a roll!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think won the dance battle? Tell us!