Rasheeda Wearing Wedding Ring On ‘Delux’ Mag Cover: Back Together With Kirk?

Courtesy of 'Delux Magazine'

OMG! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost made a huge statement by appearing on the cover of ‘Delux Magazine’ wearing her ginormous wedding ring. Could it be she’s reconciled with her hubby Kirk Frost after all his cheating allegations?

It seemed that Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, was totally done with her husband Kirk Frost, 47, based on all the drama the two have been dealing with on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. In fact their are reports she was preparing to file for divorce and she was recently spotted sans wedding ring after learning Kirk had allegedly cheated on her!

But on April 17 the star revealed the latest cover of Delux Magazine on Instagram, which features a gorgeous shot of her wearing her wedding band. So does this mean the two are back together?

I gave @deluxmagazine the scoop on life as a reality star, what it’s like to be an entrepreneur and mother, and a peek into my newest endeavor…check it out & yes it's a double cover 😘😘#deluxmag Read more at www.deluxmag.com A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

“When you’re out and about and they are like ‘Rasheeda, Oh My God I’ve been through this and that…’ and people emailing you and leaving comments and all this type stuff you be like wow like sometimes you feel like I’m the only person going through this,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star told Delux Magazine of being in the public eye. “I get a lot of women who say I help them and inspire them, and help them get through their situations.”

Though Rasheeda didn’t say anything about her hubby directly in the interview, it definitely seems like when she talked about helping other women through their situations she was thinking of her messy ordeal with Kirk and his alleged side chick Jasmine Washington. But wearing that ring on the cover of the magazine definitely speaks volumes about where she and Kirk may stand!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kirk and Rasheeda will get back together? Is her wearing her wedding ring a sign they have worked things out? Give us all your thoughts below!

