Prince Harry Breaks Silence About His Severe Depression After Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry has shockingly opened up about his personal trauma following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, almost 10 years ago. He revealed he suffered a serious breakdown and went through counseling to get back on track. So heartbreaking!

For almost 10 years, Prince Harry, 32, has stayed silent on his struggle following the sudden death of his mother, Princess Diana on August 31, 1997. Now, for the sake of mental health awareness, Prince Harry has spoken out in detail about the hurdles and tribulations he faced after that fateful day.

In a podcast interview with The Daily Telegraph, Harry revealed, “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”

The royal also added, “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.” This is so sad. Prince Harry is currently leading a campaign with his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, called Heads Together, which is an effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

People were quick to send praise and love to Prince Harry following his reveal.

So brave of Prince Harry to be so open on mental health. Use of boxing & exercise to aid recovery is approach advocated by @frankbrunoboxer — Nick Owens (@NicholasOwens) April 17, 2017

Great to see Prince Harry talk about #mentalhealth. It opens doors for so many others to reach out for help. https://t.co/dCdgzXIvMl — JenR (@JenniferLRegan) April 17, 2017

listened to @bryony_gordon 's mad world:Prince Harry. I can relate to every word and have recently started my conversation #headstogether — Tina Barrie (@the_tinab) April 17, 2017

@connectingMJ Huge respect to Prince Harry and great to see fellow sufferers speaking up and speaking out to raise awareness & smash the stigma. — Cllr Stuart Carroll (@MrStuartCarroll) April 17, 2017

In the candid podcast, conducted by Bryony Gordon, Prince Harry revealed his coping mechanism was silence in the years that followed his mother’s death. “My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?” he said, “‘It’s only going to make you sad, it’s not going to bring her back.’ So from an emotional side, I was like, ‘Right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything.’” The Prince divulged that after he sought counseling after his depression took up most of his 20s.

Some of the best people or easiest people to speak to is a shrink or whoever — the Americans call them shrinks — someone you have never met before,” he said. “You sit down on the sofa and say: ‘Listen, I don’t actually need your advice. Can you just listen?’ And you just let it all rip.”

Another thing that helped Prince Harry overcome his struggle with sadness? Boxing! The Prince told Bryony,

That really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier,” he said.

In closing, Prince Harry urged all listeners to seek help if they needed it and to not be ashamed when it comes to their mental health. “You will be surprised, firstly, how much support you get,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Prince Harry for speaking out? Let us know what you think!

