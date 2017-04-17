‘Pretty Little Liars’: The Cast Describes The ‘Crazy,’ ‘Intense’ & ‘Insane’ Final 10 Episodes

Courtesy of ABC

Want to know more about the final 10 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars’? Well, you’re in luck because HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the cast at the series wrap party, and they revealed a lot about what’s to come! Check it out.

We can’t believe the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars will start airing tomorrow, April 18. We’re sure you’re counting down the hours — just like us — so to hold you over until then, we have some major spoilers for you to enjoy! Recently, we asked the cast to spill juicy details on what’s to come, and they were more than happy to do so. See how they described the final season below!

“Epic. I looooove the last season. I am so excited for fans to see it,” Troian Bellisario told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the series wrap party, while Ashley Benson added that the final 10 episodes are, “really intense, crazy, shocking, [with] huge twists and turns. It’s going to be really, really great.”

Meanwhile, Shay Mitchell described the episodes as “the most insane. All of your questions will be answered, [so] don’t blink!” (Don’t worry — we won’t!)

Furthermore, Sasha Pieterse told us the final episodes are “disturbing and exciting. There’s so much love in them too, though. I think it’s ending in a very magical way. I think [executive producer] Marlene [King] and the writers did such a good job tying everything together. But not only that. They really listened to the fans and what they wanted. I think they’ve incorporated everything, so it’s exciting. I think it’s going to be bittersweet for the fans. It is sad, but PLL will live on.”

Of course, we also wanted to know what to expect from the series finale, so we went right to Marlene and asked her! She told us, “[The series finale is] very big. It’s very twisted. There are a lot of surprises, a lot of answers, a lot of revelations. I think it’s everything we’ve tried to do wrapped up into 10 episodes, and then wrapped up into that final 2-hour episode,” while Lucy Hale added that the ending is “very satisfying. Usually with our finales, we leave fans hanging. But this time, we leave everyone satisfied. Of course, there may be some new questions, but you’ll get the answers you’ve been looking for. It’s long too — it’s two-hours, so there’s a lot that happens. And there’s a wedding.”

Hmm… could Aria and Ezra (Ian Harding) finally be getting married? Our fingers are crossed!

