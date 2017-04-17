Image Courtesy of Starz

‘Outlander’ season 3 is going to be EPIC. After months of suffering through the Droughtlander, the first season 3 trailer premiered on April 16 before ‘The White Princess.’ Watch the trailer now and obsess over every single scene!

“I have lied, killed, and broken trust,” Jamie (Sam Heughan) says in the voiceover. “But when I stand before God, I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest: Lord, you gave me a rare woman. God, I loved her well. I’ll find you. I promise.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of the tragic Battle of Culloden. Jamie survives the fight and tries to move on with his life after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) went back to the 1948. We see Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) cheer Brianna (Sophie Skelton) on as she graduates. Despite the many years that have passed, Claire is still just as beautiful. This season is going to be action-packed, that’s for sure. There’s a quick scene where Jamie shoots someone in the head! The trailer ends with Jamie screaming Claire’s name.

Season 3 will pick up right after the events of the season 2 finale. Claire has traveled back through the stones — pregnant with Jamie’s baby — to 1948. Jamie is left behind in 18th century Scotland and trying to cope with losing Claire and the Battle of Culloden. Claire eventually gives birth to daughter, Brianna, and she raises her with Frank.

Twenty years go by since the moment Jamie and Claire were separated. Despite their attempts to move on, their love prevails. Season 2 also ended with Claire going back to the stones and realizing she has to go back to Scotland and reunite with Jamie. The new season, based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book, Voyager, will premiere in Sept. 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the first Outlander trailer? Let us know!