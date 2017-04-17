White House Easter Egg Roll: The Obama’s Best Moments Through The Years

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The White House Easter Egg Roll is here! Before the annual event begins on April 17, we’re taking a look back through the years! The Obamas made the Easter Egg Roll extra special from 2009-2016, and we’ve rounded up the best moments in photos! Click inside to see!

The 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on April 17 on the South Lawn! This will be the first time in eight years that the Obama family will not be hosting the event. So, before the Trump family takes over the South Lawn, let’s reminisce!

On April 13, 2009, President Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle, 53, laughed and enjoyed a day filled with more than 30,000 excited kids. It was their first Easter Egg Roll, and it was a complete success! It was also the first time since 2006, that same-sex families with kids were encouraged to participate in the event. The Obama’s actually made the event easier to attend, by having tickets sold online for the first time.

While there’s been many memories and star-studded performances throughout the years, we have to jump to 2015’s Easter Egg Roll. In just one day, President Obama read Where The Wild Things Are to children, played tennis with pro Caroline Wozniacki, 26, and he even played basketball with Washington Wizards player John Wall, 26, and NFL star Calais Campbell, 30.

That year, Michelle was nothing short of impressive when she got up on stage to bust a few moves with the cast of So You Think You Can Dance. Just when we thought the fun was over, Fifth Harmony performed for a packed crowd!

One of the best parts about the Obama’s Easter Egg Rolls throughout the years has been Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15! We’ve had the pleasure of watching the former first daughters grow up into successful young women! The two have participated in the annual event every year that their father was President. We’ll truly miss seeing the girls rolling eggs across the South Lawn!

Then, on March 28, 2016, the Obama family held their last Easter Egg Roll. Barack and Michelle went out with a bang. Their goal to make the Easter Egg Roll open to as many people from all backgrounds was accomplished. Since the Obamas started having Easter Egg Rolls, they’ve had more than 250,000 people on the South Lawn. Wow.

@POTUS picks up little Stella Munoz as he participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll. #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/xm0wEDihvC — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 28, 2016

While it will definitely be an adjustment not seeing the Obamas host the annual event, we’re excited to see how the Trump’s will pull it off. First Lady, Melania Trump, 47, will host the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll with more than 21,000 adults and children and nearly 18,000 eggs. Click here to watch this year’s event!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the White House Easter Egg Roll?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.