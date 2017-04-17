‘DWTS’: Nick Viall Shaves Sexy Beard For First Time In 18 Months — Hot Or Not?

Courtesy of Instagram

All through Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall had us drooling over his hunky bod and sexy beard. But on April 17 the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ competitor shocked fans when he revealed a freshly shaven face. Check it out here and decide if it’s hot or not!

It’s been 18 long months since we’ve seen Nick Viall, 36, without his now trademark beard and we have to say when he revealed his newly shaven face to the world on April 17 we were definitely taken aback. However, we can’t say the sexy Dancing With the Stars competitor looked bad, cause he didn’t. He just looked different than the Nick we got used to during Season 21 of The Bachelor.

Nick debuted the look on DWTS‘ Disney-themed night, during which he was performing a dance with partner Peta Murgatroyd while dressed as the character Pinocchio. So of course he joked his new beardless face helped make him look the part. “Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night 🤥,” Nick captioned the epic selfie he posted to Instagram revealing his new look.

There were mixed reviews among Nick’s fans as to whether he looked better sans beard or with a face full of hair with some totally bashing the look and others ogling him. After all, when we first met the adorable Nick during Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette he didn’t have a beard.

But throughout his time on the Bachelor franchise his look evolved and to see him rocking a cleanly shaven face again is a nice change of pace. Of course we’d love to hear what his new fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi has to say about it!

