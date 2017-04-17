‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Natalie Nunn Welcomes First Baby With Husband Jacob Payne

Courtesy of Instagram

Natalie Nunn has officially gone from wild bad girl to loving new mommy! That’s right, the former ‘Bad Girls Club’ star welcomed her first child with husband Jacob Payne into the world on April 17. See her touching message to baby Payne, here!

HUGE congrats are in order for Bad Girls Club star Natalie Nunn! The 32-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child with hubby Jacob Payne on April 17, and she can’t stop gushing about the baby girl!

“Baby Payne is here 💗,” said Natalie on Twitter, full of love and pride. “I NEVER THOUGHT I COULD LOVE ANYONE SO MUCH! 🙌🏾 GOD IS GOOD! blessed !” So sweet! The couple revealed that they were having a girl at their over-the-top pink baby shower on Feb. 25, and has since posted tons of goodies she’s gotten for their baby, including adorable personalized onesies and a decked-out nursery. So far they have stayed secretive about the little girl’s name.

Just one day before she finally gave birth, Natalie shared a touching pic from the hospital, in which her husband Jacob is kissing her in bed. “Thank you for this contraction, Lord!!!” she captioned the pic. “I welcome it and know that I am one step closer to meeting my baby! I give this contraction permission to accomplish its task and I trust in my God-given instinct to birth normally and naturally, and I thank you for guiding and directing me during this process. My husband and I can’t wait to meet her! Dilated to 8 centimeters 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #pregnancy #natalienunn#happyeaster #easterbaby #blessed#paynefamily.”

Natalie is incredibly grateful to finally have her baby, considering the fact that she sadly miscarried during their first attempt at having a child together. Luckily, they now have a happy, healthy rainbow baby! Congrats you two!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Jacob and Natalie should name their little girl? Let us know!

