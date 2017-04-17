REX/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump shockingly had to remind her husband, President Donald Trump, that he needed to place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem. The moment was subtle, but happened on live TV, Melania slightly nudging him. Watch this awkward clip!

You would think that the president of the United States would know the protocol for observing the National Anthem, but then again, Donald Trump, 70, isn’t your average president. While opening the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 17, the Trump family — Donald, Melania Trump, 46, and Barron Trump, 10 — gathered on a White House balcony to lead the partygoers in the National Anthem. It just didn’t go as well as everyone planned, unfortunately.

As soon as a military member started singing the National Anthem, Barron and Melania immediately placed their right hands over their hearts, which is the standard procedure for when the song’s playing. But the president was just standing there idly, smiling, until he suddenly too places his hand over his heart a few seconds later. Look closely, and it appears that he totally forgot. You can see Melania subtly nudge him with her left arm, reminding him that he’s forgetting something big. Oops!

*national anthem begins* Melania & Barron place hands over heart *Melania nudges Trump to do the same* *Trump raises hand* pic.twitter.com/X59uYNg7rW — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 17, 2017

That was quite a pro move. Melania barely moved her body, and didn’t change facial expressions during her husband’s gaffe. She clearly didn’t want another disaster on her hands. The rest of the event was fairly unremarkable, except for another gaffe where Trump threw a kid’s hat into a crowd. Uh oh! Melania can’t control everything he does. She was busy making sure kids were having fun at the annual event, and that it would be remembered just as well as the Obamas’ previous years.

