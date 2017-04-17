REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump looked stunning as the host of the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17 & we love her spring ensemble. We love Melania’s dress & it was perfect for the occasion — do you agree? What did you think of her outfit?

First lady Melania Trump, 46, was the host of the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17 on the South Lawn, and she looked absolutely amazing. Melania never disappoints when it comes to her gorgeous outfits and she’s always surprising us when it comes to her outfits. This year for the Easter Egg Roll, she opted for this spring ensemble and she looked gorgeous — do you agree?

This is the first time the Trumps are having the White House Easter Egg Roll, so it’s a huge deal and a very special occasion. We love that Melania opted to wear this for her very first time attending and hosting the event. She looked very appropriate for the occasion and she always looks beautiful. She opted to wear a sleeveless pink fit-and-flare dress with a tight bodice and a cinched in waist — her go-to silhouette. This time, instead of rocking a short dress, she opted for a flowy pink chiffon maxi dress which was a fun little twist.

While we loved her outfit for the Easter Egg Roll, we also have to talk about her gorgeous look from Easter Sunday when she opted to wear a sleeveless white fit-and-flare crochet dress. She paired her crisp white sheer dress with a thin metallic gold belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The best part of her outfit, though, was her neon pink pointy toed pumps — they were so chic and added a fun pop of color to her outfit.

What did you guys think of Melania’s outfit at the Easter Egg Roll — did you love it as much as we did?

