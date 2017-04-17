JLo & A-Rod: Why Marc Anthony Would ‘Give His Blessing’ If Her Beau Proposed

REX/Shutterstock

Now that JLo has found true love with A-Rod, we can’t help but wonder how her ex-husband Marc Anthony feels about her new romance. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE inside scoop on why the Latin singer would welcome the famous athlete into the family.

Is Alex Rodriguez, 41, the coolest boyfriend ever? The former New York Yankee didn’t blink an eye when Jennifer Lopez, 47, reunited with her ex husband on stage in the Dominican Republic on April 15. So what does ex Marc Anthony, 48, think of JLos new man? “Marc thinks A-Rod is the man. They have been friends for a while, not close friends, but they have always had total respect for each other,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That’s awesome!

What if the two lovebirds take their relationship to the next level? “Marc would actually give his complete blessings if A-Rod proposed to JLo,” the source says. “He thinks they are well suited for each other, and most importantly that he’s a terrific dad and mentor. He gladly welcomes A-Rod to the family.” How sweet!

While visiting the Dominican Republic, JLo and A-Rod made sure to spend some quality time together, which included dancing the night away! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the couple hit the dance floor after her performance with Marc at the historic Los Altos de Chavón theater.

A-Rod recently opened up about Jennifer when he appeared on The View on March 31st. He told the ladies that JLo is an “amazing girl,” and “one of the smartest human beings” he’s ever met. How adorable! We would love to see these two exchange wedding vows and have the most romantic wedding and honeymoon ever!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised that Marc Anthony and A-Rod get along so well? Do YOU think A-Rod will propose to JLo?

