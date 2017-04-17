Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returning To ‘DWTS’: When He’s Coming Back

Image Courtesy of ABC

What a trooper! Poor Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been sidelined for this season of ‘DWTS’ since suffering a devastating calf injury after week one. He’s just given an update as to when he’s coming back to the show and we’ve got the details!

He’s baaaaack! Maksim Chmerkovskiy had the awful bad luck of suffering a heartbreaking leg injury after the first week of competition on Dancing with the Stars season 24. After undergoing surgery, it turns out he rehabs as intensely as he trains! The pro has announced he’s going to to be returning to the show in week six after troupe member Alan Bertsen, 22, had danced with celeb contestant Heather Morris in his place. “Alan’s officially fired!” the new dad revealed on the show Apr. 17. “I’m taking over as of tonight.”

While Maks has been unable to hit the floor with the 30-year-old former Glee star, he’s still been giving input during her weekly rehearsals and live telecasts to show his support and remain a part of her journey. “I’m walking now. I’m making strides a little faster than expected,” he revealed on DWTS. “I’m hoping for like a full comeback end of this week. And then we’ll start rehearsing.”

“I still feel like we have a chance and you deserve it. I want to give you 150 percent effort and being as physically active as I was at my best. I want to come back and win,” he tells PEOPLE via Skype. He stands a pretty good chance of collecting his second Mirrorball trophy, as Heather is a professionally trained dancer. That caused quite a stir among fellow contestants, as she’s been able to learn routines so much faster than the rest of the amateur stars on the show. She’s still in the competition, and with fan favorite Maks returning to the show, they’re all but a lock to make it to the finals.

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for team Maks and Heather? If not, who is your favorite couple on the show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.