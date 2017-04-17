La La Anthony ‘Crying’ To Kim Kardashian Over Heartbreaking Carmelo Split

FameFlynet

La La Anthony and hubby Carmelo Anthony have reportedly separated and that means she needs one thing — some serious girl talk. Lucky for La La, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kim Kardashian has become her shoulder to cry on.

“La La [Anthony] has always been a caring friend of Kim [Kardashian]‘s, supporting her through a number of difficult times,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Kim was robbed in Paris, La La rushed to her side the moment she got back to NYC. She’s been there for Kim time and again whenever her friend needed. They have helped each other get through many relationship struggles over the years.”

“La La has spent hours and hours on the phone with Kim listening to her problems with Kanye [West],” the source continued. “Now Kim is getting to play the role of supportive friend.”

La La, 37, and her husband of seven years, Carmelo Anthony, 32, have reportedly separated and are now living apart, TMZ reported on April 17. The New York Times best-selling author reportedly moved out of the family’s New York City home and into her own place a week before the reported separation. So now of all times is when La La would need her good friend Kim, 36, the most!

“La La is crushed that her marriage is ending and has been leaning on Kim,” the insider said. “Kim has been great about listening to La La cry over the breakup [with Carmelo] and the effect on their son [Kiyan, 10] and family. Kim has really been a rock in this difficult time.”

