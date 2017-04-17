Carmelo & La La Anthony Split: See Their Heartbreaking Last Instagrams Of Each Other

REX/Shutterstock

After seven years of marriage Carmelo and La La Anthony have reportedly split and fans are totally crushed because they seemed like the perfect couple! Check out the adorable last Instagram pics they shared of each other.

Carmelo Anthony, 32, and La La Anthony, 37, have called it quits on their seven year marriage and none of us saw the separation coming! The couple, who have been married since 2010, have reportedly separated and are now living apart, TMZ reported on April 17.

What makes this news all the more devastating is that the pair appeared to be so deeply in love based on the pics they recently shared with the world on Instagram. Of course now these photos are just heartbreaking to look at!

Happy Valentines Day #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Snowed in ☃️❄️⛄️ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY from us to YOU❤sending lots of love and kisses💋 to whoever needs it today😘remember LOVE YOURSELF FIRST❤❤😘🙏🏽 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Carmelo shared a gorgeous pic of La La on Valentine’s Day 2017 that he captioned “Happy Valentines Day #StayMe7o.” The #Me70 hashtag is a combo of his nickname (Melo) and his New York Knick’s uniform number (7).

La La also shared a pic that day of herself, her hubby, and their 10-year-old son Kiyan with the caption, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY from us to YOU❤sending lots of love and kisses💋 to whoever needs it today😘remember LOVE YOURSELF FIRST❤❤.” We are seriously dying looking at the happy smiles on their faces.

A precious snap La La shared on March 14 shows that just one month ago the family was enjoying a snuggly snow day at home. We cannot believe how much has changed since then.

Now that we know La La allegedly moved out of the family’s home and into her own place in NYC a week before their reported separation, we are completely devastated looking at these photos full of love and happiness.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Carmelo and La La’s final adorable Instagram pics of each other? Do they prove they were truly in love? Do you think the couple will get back together? Give us all your thoughts below!

