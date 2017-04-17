Kylie Jenner Rocks Neon Yellow & Purple Hair At Coachella — Vote On Your Fave

Courtesy of Instagram

Coachella is always THE place to rock colored strands and Kylie rocked two outrageous shades at the music festival on April 14. Vote on your favorite below.

Kylie Jenner is known for her brightly colored wigs, and she broke out two new ones for the first weekend of Coachella on April 14.

First up, she showed off her self-described “highlighter hair.” A neon green shade, styled in a blunt bob. It was in a deep side part with dark roots. She also described the hair with a lemon emoji and a tennis ball emoji on Instagram.

KEVIN.MURPHY’s COLOR.ME Design Director, Kate Reid commented on the look: “Kylie’s newest debut shows that yellow can be worn on all skin [tones]. My tip is when it’s not the most suitable, show a little natural [growth at the roots]. This will soften the skin and enhance the eyes, making it much more complementary.”

Of course, it’s a wig, but the “roots” do make it appear more natural!

On April 15, she switched up the yellow in favor of bright purple locks. The bob was wavy and “wet” — with tons of texture.

Kate said this look was much more couture.

“I loved Kylie’s deep violet bob. This year, we saw navy [hair] at fashion week in Moschino and Gucci; this was the perfect evolution. That chunky texture can really only be created by the perfect combination of products. Try KEVIN MURPHY FREE.HOLD with MOTION.LOTION. The color is again, flawless.”

FREE.HOLD is a medium hold styling cream while MOTION.LOTION is a curl-enhancing lotion. Apply both to wet hair and diffuse or air dry, depending on your curl type. The wet hair look is not going anywhere!

HollywoodLifers, which Kylie Jenner hair color do you like better?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.