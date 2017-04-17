Kylie Jenner & Tyga: She Looked Heartbroken During Awkward Run-In At Coachella

Awkward! Just weeks after their most recent breakup, Kylie Jenner and Tyga both attended the same show at Coachella on April 16…and had an incredibly uncomfortable reunion, according to a new report. YIKES!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, both watched Kendrick Lamar’s Coachella performance on April 16, and despite the massive crowd, the exes couldn’t avoid each other. “[They] shared an awkward hug,” an insider tells People. “Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.”

During the set, Kendrick brought Travis Scott, Kylie’s latest rumored love interest, out as a surprise guest. As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tyga is incredibly jealous of Travis and Kylie’s budding romance, so the whole situation is obviously super awkward. Tyga even reportedly left the front area of the stage halfway through Kendrick and Travis’ song together!

Kylie and Tyga have broken up and gotten back together before, but it definitely seems like they’re both fully taking advantage of the single life this time around. The 19-year-old spent April 15 with Travis at the Moschino x Candy Crush party, and they reportedly left the event together, too. Tyga has a longtime rivalry with Travis, so this new relationship is really getting to him.

Don’t expect things to get serious between Kylie and Travis, though. “He’s a player,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that “he loves all the attention that comes along with hooking up with [Kylie].” Plus, she’s been flirting up a storm now that she’s a single lady, too. “She’s been hit on by models, celebrities, athletes and musicians,” another source revealed. “She loves that she is playing the field.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kylie and Tyga’s Coachella run-in was awkward?