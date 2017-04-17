Kim Kardashian’s Sleek Bob On Easter — Hairstylist Spills How To Do It In 3 Easy Steps

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian rocked sleek and straight strands for Easter with her family. Her frizz-free hair is super easy to copy — her hairstylist is spilling her secrets below!

Kim Kardashian looked super sexy with sleek strands on April 16. Spending time with her family for Easter, her hair was in a center part, with not a hair out of place.

Hairstylist Justine Marjan created the look and shared the how-to on her Instagram:

“1. Prep damp hair with TRESemme Keratin Smooth Cream and Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil. Then blow dry with RainCry beauty’s round brush and the ghd air blow dryer.

2. Flat iron horizontal sections with a Rare Marula Smoothing Brush and the ghd platinum flat iron.

3. Run Leonor Greyl Eclat Natural throughout, then smooth over flyaways with a toothbrush sprayed with TRESemme Keratin Smooth Hairspray.”

I especially love this look because it combines high and low products, including drugstore staples like TRESemme!

Kim’s gorgeous makeup was done by Mario Dedivanovic.

I just saw Mario in the flesh as he demonstrated the new Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Brush. We know Mario loves his beautyblenders, but he said his tool is just different, and a bit easier to clean. He said it’s also less manual work. You are really supposed to press and pat your makeup with a beautyblender, and with the Clarisonic, you simply move lightly around your face in little circles.

The foundation brush doesn’t absorb product like a sponge — instead, there is an attachment that works with ANY Clarisonic device. Just attach and you can apply any liquid or cream makeup — foundation, blush, highlighter, bronzer — even tinted moisturizer or BB creams. It creates an airbrushed look — it’s so cool!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kim Kardashian’s sleek Easter hair?

