Putting on their Sunday best, the West family posed together for an adorable Easter portrait — and the result is beyond precious! Dolled up for the holiday, the fam matched in neutral tones, but Kanye’s ensemble later — a giant bunny costume — really took the cake! You’ll love these cute pics.

Looks like the West family had a fun-filled Easter Sunday on Apr. 16, as evident from a few pics Kim Kardashian, 36, shared with her fans via Instagram the same day. Decked out in coordinating ensembles, the sweet family-of-four posed together for a holiday portrait, and they all looked super adorable! In the pic, Kim can be seen holding son Saint, 1, while placing a hand on daughter North‘s, 3, shoulder. Husband Kanye West, 39, stands to the left of Kim flashing as big of a smile we imagine the raper could muster.

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

❤️❤️🐰🐰 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

“Easter 2017,” the reality star captioned her post. But of course not only do North and Saint look cute in the pic — have you seen how BIG Saint has gotten? They also look very fashionable, taking cues from their style-conscious parents. For the family holiday, little Nori sported a white sundress, a matching white choker, and fuzzy pink slides. Saint looked dashing in white shorts and a white button-down.

However, North didn’t stay in her sweet frock for long. Sharing another photo from their family affair, Kim revealed that not only North changed into a Princess Jasmine costume partway through the day, but also dropped a hint that Kanye dressed up as the Easter bunny this year for the kids — how cute is that? “Dadye,” Kim captioned a snapshot of North; Penelope Disick, 4; their friend Ryan; and other kids rushing over to greet the furry animal.

But that’s not all the day’s excitement consisted of. The adults also surprised the kids with a petting zoo — and it seemed like the parents had just as much fun with the animals as their little ones did. Even Chrissy Teigen, 31, joined in on the fun! In fact, the model, Kim, and Jen Atkin all posed together with their new animal friends on the selfie queen’s Snapchat. SO cute!

Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 38, also dressed up as a bunny at the party in order to surprise their adorable baby daughter Luna, who turned 1 just days earlier on Apr. 14. There’s no question the Kardashians know how to throw a killer bash!

