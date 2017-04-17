Kim Kardashian Done Having Kids After Kanye West’s Breakdown Rocks Family

FameFlyNet

Two children is definitely enough for Kim Kardashian! After going back and forth about having a third, the reality star confessed that she couldn’t put her body through more stress upon learning of Kanye West’s breakdown on ‘KUWTK.’

Kim Kardashian, 36, has always dreamed of giving Saint and North more siblings, but the reality is that her body may not be able to handle a third pregnancy. On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star confided in Khloe Kardashian‘s best friend, Malika Haqq, about her decision. “Are you done having kids?” asked Malika, to which Kim replied, “Me, personally, yes.”

The emotional episode also revealed how Kim was coping with Kanye West‘s, 39, mid-concert breakdown that forced him to drop the microphone and walk off stage. She immediately burst into tears, and it was then that the Selfish author truly learned just how precious life is, and decided that she needs to be a healthy mother for her two children instead of putting her health at risk with another pregnancy.

After all, hasn’t the mother-of-two been through enough stress? Taking into account the Parisian robbery and her husband’s hospitalization, life has really tested Kim’s limits in the past few months. That being said, she’ll always managed to put on a brave face in front of her family. In the days that following the traumatic break-in, Kim acted like nothing was wrong around her babies because she didn’t want them to feel that their mother was in danger.

But while Kim herself feels she’s not willing to get pregnant a third time, she’s definitely considering other options to have the big family she’s always dreamed of. Malika then asks if Kim is thinking of using a surrogate. “I feel like I need some time to see,” confesses Kim. That’s not a yes, but it certainly isn’t a no!

HollywoodLifers, do you this it’s wise that Kim isn’t planning on getting pregnant again?

