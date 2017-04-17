New Justin Bieber Music Is Finally Here — Listen To ‘Despacito’ Remix

Get ready for a new summer jam! Justin Bieber is featured on Luis Fonsi’s brand-new remix of ‘Despacito,’ and it is one hot track. After hearing this awesome remix, you’re going to have it on replay for a long time. Listen now!

Beliebers rejoice! New music is here! Luis Fonsi, 39, surprised everyone on April 17 when he dropped a “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, 23, and Daddy Yankee, 40. The remixed song, which was originally released in Jan. 2017, features Justin singing in Spanish for the first time! Justin continues to prove that he’s one of the best artists out there with this hot remix that’s perfect for summer.

Justin’s voice is so smooth and sexy. It’s impossible not to swoon when listening to this song. Check out some of the lyrics Justin sings below:

Come on over in my direction

So thankful for that, it’s such a blessin’, yeah

Turn every situation into Heaven, yeah

Oh, you are

My sunrise on the darkest day

Got me feelin’ some kind of way

Make me wanna savor every moment slowly, slowly

You fit me, tailor-made love, how you put it on

Got the only key, know how to turn it on

The way you nibble on my ear, the only words I wanna hear

Baby take it slow so we can last long

Justin’s been hitting the recording studio lately to work on new music. He’s posted several Instagram photos of himself in the studio. The “Despacito” remix is just one thing he’s been working on. We can’t wait to hear the rest! Justin is gearing up for his nationwide stadium tour this summer. Maybe he’ll sing “Despacito” remix at one of his shows! Make it happen, JB!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s new song? Let us know!