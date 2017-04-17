Farrah Abraham Goes Off On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars: They’re The ‘Three Stooges’

Courtesy of MTV

The drama between Farrah Abraham and her ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-stars is at an all-time high ahead of the show’s season 7 premiere. This time, she took to social media to diss Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell — and her now-deleted message is HARSH.

Farrah Abraham shared a photo of her daughter, Sophia’s, Easter basket on April 16, but her message in the pic’s caption didn’t seem to have anything to do with Sophia or the holiday. “It’s hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings than all three stooges on @Teenmom @MTV & make more rating then 1offs,” she reportedly wrote in the now-deleted post.

There’s been drama between Farrah, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell for years, but things have really gotten bad during recent seasons. Back in 2015, Maci briefly refused to film for the show when she found out Farrah was returning as a cast member. Then, at a reunion show taping in 2016, Amber and Farrah got in a physical fight after the latter made some pointed comments about Amber’s fiancee.

While Maci has managed to stay out of the drama more recently, Amber and Catelynn haven’t been shy about their feelings for Farrrah. Amber actually referred to her as a “hateful woman,” while Catelynn said she thinks Farrah “needs help, like severe counseling.”

As for Farrah, she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she “will not be including [herself] in discussions about what [Amber and Catelynn] say or to have that circle of never-ending immaturity and unprofessionalism.” She also said she doesn’t want to “belong or associate” with people like her co-stars “who are hateful towards women.” OUCH! I think it’s safe to say this ongoing feud won’t be resolved for quite some time…if ever.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Farrah continuously slamming her co-stars?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.