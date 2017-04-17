‘DWTS’ Recap — Disney Night: Normani Channels Mulan To Perfection

Courtesy of ABC

It was a magical night of fairies and princesses — it was Disney night on ‘DWTS’! See which scores were like a fairytale and which eliminated couple did not have a happy ending.

It was Disney night on the April 17 episode of Dancing With The Stars!

Kicking off the night, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater danced the Foxtrot to “Evermore” by Josh Groban from Beauty and the Beast. After last week’s near perfect score, they had a lot of pressure on them! Judge Len Goodman said it was lovely and it had flow, adding, “I haven’t seen you dance a bad dance.” Julianne Hough said it was “timeless.” Bruno Tonioli said it was beautiful. Carrie Ann Inaba said, “You draw us in. You connect. Tonight, I felt like your movements were a little constricted.” They got a 32 out of 40. Then, they were told they were safe from tonight’s elimination.

Next, more results. Nick and Peta and Erika and Gleb were told they were both in jeopardy.

Then, Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd danced Jazz to “I’ve Got No Strings,” sung by Dickie Jones from Pinocchio. Julianne loved his “real commitment.” Bruno said it had “spontaneous fun.” Carrie Ann said tonight was a breakthrough: “you were fantastic… such a joy to watch.” Len said it was fun and entertaining. They got a 34!

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko danced the Viennese Waltz to “Unforgettable” by Sia from Finding Dory. Bruno said he felt like he was meeting her for the first time. “Light, ethereal, it was an honest performance,” he said. Carrie Ann said the dance was profound and her lines were elongated — “forget princess, you were a Queen.” Len loved the routine. Julianne enjoyed seeing her vulnerable side. They got a 32!

Heather Morris and Alan danced Jazz. It was choreographed by her injured partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. They danced to “For the First Time in Forever” from Frozen. Carrie Ann said it wasn’t perfect and she was underwhelmed. Len said he expected more but he liked the “fun” dance. Julianne disagreed: “That was amazing! You embodied [the character].” Bruno said, “That was a vibrant, alive, character-driven performance. Every nuance was absolutely perfect.” They got a 34!

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess danced a Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” by Owl City from Wreck-It Ralph. Len loved that there was so much in hold. Julianne loved that he really got into the character. “You did not wreck the tango! You really tried to do it properly and correctly,” Bruno said. They got a 30!

Then, more results. Simone & Sasha, Nancy & Artem, and David & Lindsay were told they were safe. Normani and Val were told they were in jeopardy! EXCUSE ME?!

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy did a Paso Doblé to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan. It was performed live by Donny Osmond! It was INSANELY good. Julianne loved the content and strength, and said every little girl is looking up to her right now! Bruno called her the Paso Princess. Carrie Ann screamed at them: “That was epic!…It was perfection!” Len loved the attack and the spirit. They got a 39!! Amazing.

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold did a Jive to “Ride” from Cars 3, with a live performance by ZZ Ward. “You did not miss a step, well done,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was a tough dance but he loved the energy. Bruno wanted sharper kicks and flicks. Julianne said she loved the dance and the costumes! They got a 29. Very low, in my opinion!

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev danced Jazz to “That’s How You Know” by Amy Adams from Enchanted. “You were so effortlessly smooth and so light on your feet,” Carrie Ann said. Len said she captured the feeling and spirit of Disney. Julianne was so caught up in the moment she forgot to judge! They got a 36!

Finally, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber danced Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, performed live by Auli‘i Cravalho. “What a great routine,” Len raved. Julianne loved the choreography. Bruno said it was magic. Carrie Ann said it was “powerful yet poetic.” They got a 38! I think they deserved a higher score!

In the end, Erika Jayne and Gleb were eliminated.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best dance on Disney night? Are you said to see Erika go?

