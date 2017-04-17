Elizabeth Smart Gives Birth: Abduction Survivor Welcomes Baby Boy — See 1st Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats to Elizabeth Smart & her husband Matthew Gilmour! The new mom, who was kidnapped back in 2002, now has 2 precious kids, and we could not be happier for her & her growing fam! Already the mother to a little girl, Elizabeth gave birth to a baby boy — and he is SO adorable!

And baby makes four! Elizabeth Smart, 29, has officially given birth, welcoming her and her husband Matthew Gilmour‘s second child together — a precious baby boy! The abduction survivor and child safety activist announced her son’s arrival on Apr. 16, posting a super sweet Instagram photo of the baby with her daughter Chloe, 2. We can only imagine how thrilled Elizabeth and Matthew must be!

Spent the morning at the zoo with my favorite girl! #mamadaughtertime #momlife #timegoesbysofast A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:15am PST

“These two make my Easter perfect! 🐣 #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages” Elizabeth captioned the precious Easter pic. SO cute! So far, Elizabeth and her fam have yet to reveal the exact birthdate of their son or his name.

Elizabeth announced she was expecting via social media back in October, and revealed they were having a boy just one month later in November! “Excited to announce we’re having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby,” Elizabeth captioned an Instagram of her son’s ultrasound pic — aw!

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” Elizabeth’s father, Edward Smart, told People mag earlier this month as he revealed his daughter was to give birth on Apr. 9. “We’ve been babysitting her little girl today, looking forward to Sunday.”

Elizabeth and Matthew tied the knot back in 2012 in a private Hawaiian ceremony. And while the abduction survivor, activist, and contributor to Crime Watch Daily is super private about her family life, her father dished that “she is ready for Sunday and is extremely happy, as we all are.”

For those who need a refresher, Elizabeth was kidnapped in June 2002 at the age of 14 from her Salt Lake City bedroom by Brian David Mitchell. The teen was held captive by him and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine whole months while the country desperately tried to locate her. She was rescued by police when she was spotted with the couple on a busy street in Sandy, Utah. To this day, Elizabeth credits her mom with being her hero.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my mom,” she told the publication in 2014. “My mom is a hero and has influenced my life more than any other person, and I’d like to have that same influence on my children.” Congrats again, Elizabeth and Matthew!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited that Elizabeth’s now a two-time mom? Congratulate her and Matthew below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.