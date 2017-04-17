White House Easter Egg Roll 2017: See The Colorful Pics Of Melania Trump & More

REX/Shutterstock

How cute was this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll? Tons of adorable youngsters joined First Lady Melania Trump and her family in Washington D.C. for the annual, fun-filled event. From the first lady’s incredible outfit, to all the adorable kiddos, you just have to see the sweet pics from the event!

Hundreds of kids scampered around the White House lawn on Apr. 17 to see who could get their hands on some fun Easter eggs, packed with all kinds of delicious sugary treats like chocolate and gummy bears. The hunt got started bright and early at 7:30 a.m. and continues on until 6:45 p.m. EST, but we’ve already got some adorable photos from the time-honored tradition gathered up!

President Donald Trump, 70, First Lady Melania Trump, 46, and son Barron Trump, 10, opened up the festivities with an address from the White House to families on the lawn, welcoming everyone to the fun day. And, well, since the president is who he is, he got in a little remark about what a great job he’s doing, too. Melania looked absolutely beautiful is a pastel pink chiffon dress and matching pink flats — the perfect color for an Easter celebration!

The First Family really went all out this year, treating the kids to roughly TWELVE hours of Easter fun! The event featured all kinds of unforgettable decorations like the Bunny Hop Stage and Reading Nook. The little ones got the special treat of hearing a story from Melania while they took a break from their egg hunting. Costumed characters walked across the lawn and posed with many selfies throughout the day, and of course the actual egg hunt was a total blast. Oh, and did we mention there was live music on the lawn?

Of course the First Family aren’t the only ones who rocked Easter this year. Many celebrities also wowed us with their over-the-top celebrations and traditions. Kim Kardashian, for example, had Kanye West dress up as the Easter Bunny and even hosted a petting zoo at her LA mansion. Her kids got the play with goats, sheep, and tiny bunnies in the backyard! Other stars, like Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham, and Vanessa Hudgens celebrated Easter Sunday at Coachella! Who can top that?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this year's Easter Egg Roll?

