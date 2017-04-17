Drake Slams Country Club For ‘Racial Profiling’ During Coachella — WTF Happened?

SplashNews

Drake slammed a country club near Coachella, telling his Instagram followers that they ‘racially profile’ their guests. In a now-deleted post, Drake called the club the “most offensive place’ he’s ever stayed! What happened??

The Madison Club in La Quinta, CA, has hell to pay after Drake, 30, accused its staff of bigotry over the weekend of Coachella, April 15-16. “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella” he wrote on Instagram, attached to an image of the club’s logo.

He gave no other details as to what happened at the club, and has since deleted the post. Clearly, it was something horrible. Drake’s fans were livid, flooding his post with almost 5000 comments before it was deleted, all slamming the hotel. His fans started obliterating The Madison Club’s Google reviews and Yelp page, too.Can we take a moment to appreciate how many of them used Drake-related puns to take down the club’s ratings, because they’re pretty choice.

“You guys didn’t Take Care of my man Aubrey, so enjoy these reVIEWS, you’ll thank us later,” an enraged fan wrote on Google. “If you’re reading this it’s too late. Should’ve took care of my boy Drake,” wrote another. In the midst of the fan comments on Instagram, an account that appeared to be attached to The Madison Club apologized to Drake for the incident:

“We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination.” The Madison Club has yet to issue their public apology.

