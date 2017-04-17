Demi Lovato Reveals She Used To Shut Out Female Friends: Message To Selena Gomez?

Demi Lovato is a preacher of empowerment, femininity and peace — but she wasn’t always so inspired by her female counterparts. In a new interview, the singer reveals her struggle to surround herself with women during her early career and possibly speaks directly to her ex-BFF, Selena Gomez!

What really happened between Demi Lovato, 24, and Selena Gomez, 24, who were total BFF goals from their Barney & Friends years to their Disney Channel debuts? Demi opened up to Mamamia! in a new interview and gave a hint into what made their friendship blow up and why Demi mostly gave up on female friends all together early in her career.

“In my work environment, I used to only surround myself with men,” the “Cool For The Summer” singer said to the outlet. “I only had guys in my band, and I toured with guys and my tour manager was a guy and this and that.” Demi was frequently with Nick and Joe Jonas, who are still two of her best friends, but throughout the years, she appeared to have broken ties with most of her female friends. From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus, Demi went through a long list of girlfriends she totally cut off and even publicly feuded with. She continued this behavior until actively changing her thinking.

“I made a specific change. There was a time I used to say that I just didn’t get along with girls,” she said. “I reevaluated why I didn’t get along with girls, and I think it’s because I didn’t really have any in my life that I trusted. Now I’ve made it a point to surround myself with strong women and it’s really made a difference in my life.” While it’s a bit of subtle shade pointed at her old BFFs, it’s so amazing that Demi is acknowledging her difficulty making friends and has made an effort to make that change!

It’s evident that Demi has embraced girl power much more in recent years, especially when she joined Hillary Clinton on her campaign trail for president in 2016! From HRC to Meghan Trainor, Demi has some pretty remarkable women surrounding her and she continues to be a strong leading voice for all women.

