Chris Brown Allegedly Punches Photographer In Nightclub Brawl — Watch Video

Yikes. Chris Brown is being accused of busting a photographer’s lip open during a brawl inside a packed nightclub — and the video is chilling to watch.

Chris Brown, 27, might be in trouble yet again. A shocking new video has emerged allegedly showing the rapper getting into a physical fight with a photographer, reports TMZ. The alleged incident went down at Aja Channelside in Tampa, Florida where Chris was making a guest appearance. Unfortunately, Chris wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with their in-house photographer, and at around 1:30am during his appearance at the club things got ugly.

Chris was standing in the DJ booth when the photographer allegedly stood behind him and started snapping pictures, the report claims. When Chris noticed he was taking photos, the singer allegedly jumped over a couch to and punched him square in the face. In the video above, Chris is allegedly the one in the red, while his security detail is allegedly the one wearing yellow. You can clearly see that something is going down, especially once the guy in the red lunges at another man and ends up behind the stage’s curtain.

Tampa Police told HollywoodLife.com, “During an after party event, Mr. Brown and his crew came into the club for a “showing” for which he was paid. Mr. Vines is a photographer for Club Aja. As he was taking photos, Vines reported Mr. Brown “sucker punched” him for allegedly taking photos. By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Mr. Brown left the scene. Mr. Vines wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip. Medical attention was refused. Investigation continues.”

Pictures of the photographer’s mouth on TMZ show a deeply bruised upper lip and a small cut on the inside of his bottom lip. According to the report, he went to the hospital and plans on pressing charges against Chris, too. Please stay tuned for more information and details regarding this wild fight, as hopefully we’ll have more for you soon.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this wild video? Do YOU think Chris really punched this man in the face for taking pictures?