Carmelo & La La Anthony Split: Couple Separates After 7 Years Of Marriage

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have sadly split, according to a new report on April 17. This is so sad! The couple, who have been married since 2010, reportedly separated and are now living in separate households. La La, according to TMZ, moved out of the family’s home a week before their separation, and reportedly has her own place in New York City. This is so sad!

The couple have apparently struggled with their relationship for some time now. Carmelo’s NBA season has been extremely stressful, and it has allegedly taken its toll on their marriage. Despite the devastating separation, the Knicks star and the Power actress are still totally amicable, according to TMZ.

They have a 10-year-old son together, Kiyan Anthony, and were just seen at one of his basketball games over the April 15 weekend. They’re not talking divorce at the moment; they have simply separated. While there’s reportedly no plans for the couple to totally uproot theirs and Kiyan’s lives at the moment, everything could change if Carmelo gets traded from the Knicks, something that the player acknowledged after finishing a losing season with the team on April 12. Carmelo getting traded would definitely make a separation that much more complicated.

