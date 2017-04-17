Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Cozies Up To Singer Lexy Panterra, 27, At Coachella: New Couple Alert?

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

New couple alert?! Brooklyn Beckham is living it up at Coachella! The aspiring photographer got pretty cozy with singer, Lexy Panterra and the pics are too hot to handle! Click inside to see!

Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and singer Lexy Panterra, 27, were spotted getting close at Coachella on April 16, and you can see the photos RIGHT HERE! The pair basked in the sun at the KALEIDOSCOPE: REFRESH party in La Quint, and we have to say, they looked pretty good together!

Maybe an older woman is just what Brooklyn needs! He’s been single since the end of August 2016, when he and his ex, Chloe Moretz, 19, split after more than one year together. Brooklyn and Chloe’s breakup came as a shock to many, seeing as they were inseparable throughout summer 2016.

Then, things got pretty awkward when Chloe graced the covered of Teen Vogue in Sept. 2016. She was photographed in the arms of a man who looked just like Brooklyn from behind. His face was covered, but there was major speculation that it was indeed Brooklyn. The issue hit stands just one month after their breakup, but the interview was obviously conducted before their split, because Chloe gushed over their relationship. She bragged about how good of a job they did at making their long-distance relationship work. So sad.

At the time of their split HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Chloe was the one who decided to end things. She felt that Brooklyn wasn’t willing to “commit” to the relationship. Chloe and Brooklyn never addressed their split, but they have posted cryptic messages on social media. On March 15, Chloe uploaded and then deleted a photo of a new tattoo that read, “It gets better than this.” Fans immediately speculated that Chloe’s new ink was a message aimed directly at her ex.

Since their split, Brooklyn’s been spotted with Sophia Richie, 19, on multiple occasions. In Oct. 2016, they looked pretty cozy while on a sweet stroll in Beverly Hills. Then, in Jan. 2017, Sophia and Brooklyn reunited for a fun bowling date with some friends. But, it looks like Brooklyn may have moved on to another sexy blonde, Lexy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brooklyn and Lexy would make a cute couple?

