Boston Marathon Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Race Online

REX/Shutterstock

Race day is here! Thousands of people will run 26.2 miles through Boston on April 17 for the 121st Boston Marathon, and you can follow along with everything that goes down by watching a live stream of the event right here.

The Boston Marathon kicks off at 8:50 a.m., which is when the mobility-impaired runners will start their race through Boston. 32,000 competitors are expected to run overall, and will set out in waves throughout the morning. The second two groups will be the men’s and women’s push rim wheelchair, which will begin at 9:17 and 9:19, respectively, followed by Handcycles at 9:22, and the Elite Women’s group at 9:32. The Elite Men and first wave of runners will kick off at 10:00, with the next three waves setting out in 25 minute increments.

Last year’s winners, Atsede Baysa (2:29:19) and Lemi Berhanu Hayle (2:12:45), are hoping to defend their titles in 2017, while four other previous winners are also running once again.

The Marathon begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, weaving through Ashland, Framingham, Natick and Wellesley. From there, the runners will run on Route 16 to Newton until the street turns into Commonwealth Avenue. The race continues onto Beacon Street, into Kenmore Square, and back onto Commonwealth Ave before finishing out on Hereford Street to Boylston and ending in Copley Square.

This will be the fourth Boston Marathon since the tragic bombing at the event in 2013, which killed three people and injured nearly 300 more. The city bounced back from the tragedy, proving they are most definitely “Boston Strong.” This courage will be on display once again as the city unites for the event in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, will you be following the Boston Marathon this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.