Too cute! Gwen Stefani spent Easter surrounded by boys: her sons, father and longtime beau Blake Shelton. The ‘Voice’ coach was smiling from ear to ear while Snap-chatting their holiday celebrations on April 16, including an adventurous egg hunt!

It’s all about family! Gwen Stefani, 47, enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, and her sons Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, on Easter Sunday. They set up an egg hunt for her kids at her Hollywood Hills home, while also passing out baskets filled with delicious sugary treats including chocolate bunnies. To celebrate the holiday, the Voice coaches later ventured to her father Dennis Stefani‘s house in Los Angeles. Several of Gwen’s loved ones were present, as seen on her Snapchat, smiling while she greeted them. How fun!

Gwen must have had a blast indulging a bit, as she seemingly hinted that she had her first bite of chocolate in 40 days, due to Lent! Earlier that day, Gwen and her sons Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston dressed in their Sunday’s best for a church service in LA. She opted for a bold red lipstick and her family wore spring colors, coordinating with each other for the holiday.

Gwen and Blake have been going strong since the fall of 2015, and in that time the country music singer has formed a strong bond with the former No Doubt singer’s sons. They’ve enjoyed fun-filled days at Disneyland to fishing trips on his ranch in Oklahoma, so her boys have even recently tried to emulate him! On April 2, Gwen tweeted a cute pic of four arms held out, all sporting the same tattoo. They looked exactly like the one Blake has, so her boys clearly look up to him.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Gwen and Blake adore each other, but don’t feel pressured to exchange wedding vows just yet. “Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. We’re glad to see them still going strong!

