Courtesy of Instagram

Ringing in Easter Sunday surrounded by loved ones, a very pregnant Beyonce flaunted her massive baby bump in a skin-tight white dress that highlighted her maternity curves perfectly! No wonder Bey had to cancel her Coachella performance earlier in the week — her bump seriously looks bigger than ever!

Looks like Beyonce, 35, may give birth to her and Jay Z‘s, 47, twins earlier than expected! Looking beyond pregnant while celebrating Easter on Apr. 16 with friends and fam, the singer rocked a large baby bump, but of course looked super glamorous in the process! Now we TOTALLY get why Queen Bey had to cancel her Coachella gig for Apr. 14 and Apr. 21.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Posing with mom Tina Lawson, 63, and former Destiny’s Child member/BFF Kelly Rowland, 36, Beyonce showed off her curves in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress that was extremely form-fitting. The “Formation” singer wore her long hair in braids and completed her summery look with round mirrored sunnies and platform sandals. SO stylish!

“3/4th of my girls❤️,” Tina captioned the Instagram pic, which was posted on Easter day. Making a reference to her younger daughter, Solange Knowles, 30, who performed that day, the proud mom added that she was “Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌.” Tina also posted a string of videos from the Sunday affair, which took place during the day at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

One vid in particular showed Beyonce sitting outside with Jay as he sipped a drink. Their sweet daughter Blue Ivy, 5, could be seen as well; she wore a dress and pink bunny ears while standing next to Kelly’s son Titan, 2. Beyonce was originally supposed to take the Coachella stage on the second night of the music and arts festival, as well as performing this upcoming Saturday on the 21. However, she ended up canceling her headlining act in February, shortly after announcing she was pregnant with twins!

But although Bey couldn’t make it this year, Lady Gaga, 31, filled in for the Queen, and gave fans a memorable performance! She even sang her and Bey’s 2009 hit “Telephone” as a tribute to the pregnant singer. Coachella has announced Beyonce will be back to headline the festival next year though — so get ready, Beyhivers!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by how big Beyonce’s belly is? When do you think she’ll give birth?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.