T.I.’s Alleged Side Piece Bernice Burgos Flaunts Pierced Nipples — See Sexy Pic

T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos celebrated turning 37 on Apr. 17, and in honor of the big occasion she showed us her birthday suit! You’ve got to see the pics where she’s flaunting her pierced nipples in a sheer top!

What a way to celebrate turning another year older than showing you’re another year hotter! Bernice Burgos decided to show off all of her sexy body, and we mean ALL of it in a sheer black top that clearly exposed both of her pierced nipples. We can see why T.I. would go crazy for a figure like hers, especially her perfect full breasts which have some hardware that come with them!

She celebrated her big day in style, heading out on a boat in Miami where she’s having her festivities. The proud Aries shared Snapchat pics with the wind whipping through her hair and across her sheer shirt. It looks like it was totally meant as a beach cover-up for when you’re wearing a bikini top, but Bernice decided to go commando on top and show off her ladies to the world. In a later pic on her Instagram, she shared a photo of the entire look and it came with a pair of itty bitty bikini bottoms that showed off her eye-catching curves.

Bernice Burgos — See Pics Of T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick

So far we haven’t seen any sign of Tip during the festivities that she’s shared, and if he’s not there her nipple pics will be one way for him to celebrate from afar. Now that he’s confirmed that he and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are done and moving forward in their divorce, Bernice is hoping to finally become his main piece.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Bernice feels confident she and T.I will be together soon. Then she can go from being his side chick to his main chick,” our source shared. “She can’t wait for the divorce to be finalized, Bernice is being patient while T.I wraps up his commitments with his reality show and finalizes his divorce with Tiny. When it’s all over, Bernice knows she’ll have the last laugh and T.I will be with her.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice is trying to catch T.I.’s attention with her sexy nipple shots?

