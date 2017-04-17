Bella Hadid Stays Far From Coachella: Avoids The Weeknd & Selena Run-In — Pics & Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd packed on the PDA at Coachella all weekend long…so Bella Hadid made sure she was nowhere near the music festival. Instead, she jetted off to Dubai for work, and it looks like she had the best time EVER!

Bella Hadid, 20, has been living it up in Dubai for the last several days, and she certainly didn’t look too upset to be missing Coachella for the trip! The supermodel attended the music festival in 2016 with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, but this year, he brought another girl along — his new love, Selena Gomez, 24.

Luckily, Bella didn’t have to worry about a possible awkward run in, because a work obligation with Dior overseas made it impossible for her to attend Coachella anyway! It hasn’t been all work and no fun, though: While in Dubai, Bella went skydiving, and lived it up on a yacht with some friends.

“Jumped out of a plane today!!!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a video of the freefall. “IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Selena and The Weeknd truly looked happier than ever during all three days of Coachella’s first weekend. Selena had a huge smile on her face as she walked around holding onto her man, and she even posted the sweetest snap of them cozying up to one another on Instagram. Plus, when he performed with Nav, she was proudly watching from the crowd. Awwww!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Bella skipped Coachella?

