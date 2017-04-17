Ashley Graham’s Sexy Coral Mani At Coachella — Get Her Easy Nail Design

Courtesy of Instagram

Nail art can sound and look intimidating but Ashley Graham rocked a cool, diagonal pattern at Coachella and now her nail artist is explaining how to copy the easy look.

I’m all about beauty that looks difficult to do but is actually super easy. Case in point — this cool, coral mani done by Mar y Sol Inzerillo and worn by model and author Ashley Graham at Coachella on April 14.

Here’s what you need and how to do it!

Mar y Sol used:

“·Striping tape

·OPI Nippers or scissors

·OPI Natural Nail Base Coat

·OPI Feeling Frisco

·OPI Time for a Napa

·OPI Top Coat”

Here’s the exact how to:

“Step 1. File, buff, prep, and cleanse nails. *Tip — cleansing before polish is important to remove any excess oils and to ensure a longer lasting mani.

Step 2. Apply one coat of OPI’s Natural Nail Base Coat.

Step 3. Apply two thin coats of OPI’s Feeling Frisco, a beautiful beige that goes with every skin tone!! *Tip — don’t seal the free edge as you will do it later.

Step 4. Using your OPI Nippers or scissors cut 10 small pieces of tape about an inch in length each and stick them to the top your unused polishes.

Step 5. Starting with the pinky nail — apply tape over the half-moon in a diagonal going upwards.

Step 6. Using OPI’s Time for a Napa paint from the tape to the free edge or tip of the nail, do this to all ten fingers.

Step 7. Remove the tape in one motion and apply OPI Top Coat.”

The coral looks so pretty in the desert against all the gorgeous flowers! We are obsessed with this look.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ashley Graham’s Coachella nails?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.