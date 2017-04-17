Alison Sweeney Returning To ‘Days Of Our Lives’ As Sami Brady — Is She Back For Good?

Courtesy of NBC

Get ready soap fans, because one of the queens of daytime is coming back! Alison Sweeney is returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ as Sami Brady and we couldn’t be more psyched. But is she staying?

Days of Our Lives just hasn’t been the same since Alison Sweeney, 40, left Salem back in 2014 after more than 20 years on the famous soap opera. Lucky for fans of the daytime drama, she’s coming back! That’s right, Alison confirmed to Soap Opera Digest on April 17 that her alter ego Sami Brady will be appearing in new episodes of the show this spring!

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” Alison said of making her temporary return to the show work. “And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back.”

“So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out!” she said. “I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June.”

When Alison left Days back in 2014 she told her fans that she had been on the long-running series since she was 16 years old and had never taken more than two weeks off in that whole time!

“I love Sami, I love Salem, I love my job, I love daytime, I love the fans, I love everything about it, but … I just have worked so much, and my daughter had just turned five and my son is nine and I just want to be with them,” Alison said of her decision to leave.

Alison has devoted most of her post-Days career to TV movies, but we’re sure fans hope that she might clear her schedule every now and then to return to the soap!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Alison’s temporary return to Days of Our Lives? Give us all your thoughts below!

